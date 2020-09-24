Hamden Restaurant Week in full swing

Nyberg
Posted: / Updated:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hamden Regional Chamber of Commerce and presenting sponsor Bankwell, announced the 10th Annual Hamden Restaurant Week early this year.

Restaurant week runs from Monday, Sept. 21 through Saturday, Sept. 26.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Bankwell once again to make this annual event possible,” said Nancy Dudchik, HRCC President. “We’re glad to have them join us in showcasing all our diverse and unique eateries. It’s wonderful to have Bankwell support the community in this way. Restaurant Week also is a great opportunity for people to discover a new restaurant or revisit an old favorite for great prices and deals.”

Participants will offer either a $9 to $15 prix fixe lunch, a $20 to $35 prix fixe dinner or a buy-one-get-one option.

The 14 participating eateries are:

  1. Aunt Chilada’s
  2. Funcle’s Café
  3. Bomb Wings & Rice Bar
  4. Eli’s on Whitney
  5. Freskos
  6. Ibiza Tapas & Wine Bar
  7. Ixtapa Grill
  8. Ristorante Luce
  9. Side Street Grille
  10. The Playwright Irish Pub
  11. Mikro Depot
  12. TexiKo
  13. Café Amici
  14. Fresh Greens & Proteins

Dudchik and owner of The Playwright Irish Pub Restaurant and Banquet Facility, Eammon Ryan, spoke with News 8 about the impact the pandemic is having on the event and how the community has come together to help.

The full interview can be seen above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New Haven Mayor Elicker, local religious leaders to launch new program aimed at helping people of color overcome addiction

News /

Southbury woman says poll worker told her to cover RBG shirt at the polls despite rules allowing her to wear it

News /

'I expected that result': Waterbury activist not surprised by vote to keep beheaded Columbus statue in front of city hall

News /

2 injured, 1 in custody following condo complex fire in East Haven

News /

Dixwell Social Lounge closed after group of '500' wasn't social distancing, wearing masks, Hamden police say

News /

Breakdown of color-coded system Universities use for campus COVID-19 cases

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss