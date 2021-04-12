Hartford Healthcare doctor addresses increase in alcohol consumption amid pandemic, negative health effects

(WTNH) — The COVID-19 pandemic has put added stress on all of us. But some coping with the stress with more alcohol than usual could face some negative health effects.

Joining us to talk about this is Dr. Joanna Chaurette is a psychiatrist with Hartford Healthcare at Natchaug Hospital.

In the video above, you’ll hear how the pandemic has impacted people’s alcohol consumption, some of the signs someone might have a problem with alcohol, and the treatments available.

Dr. Chaurette will be hosting a free webinar Tuesday, April 13, from 5-6 p.m. You can register at hartfordhealthcare.org/virtualclasses