Hartford’s pop-up immersive dining experience ‘Yes Or No Morgan’ provides a creative spin on dining out

(WTNH) — The COVID pandemic is now forcing the restaurant industry to adapt and get creative with entertaining guests. One new experience is opening up in the capital city.

Joining News 8 is Melissa Melonson, CEO and founder of Lumi Agency and Connecticut Chef of the Year Chef Tyler Anderson. These two have created a pop-up immersive dining experience called Yes Or No Morgan, which is operating in the historic Goodwin Hotel in Hartford.

For more information and to reserve your tickets, click here.