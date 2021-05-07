Hidden gem The Institute Library in New Haven hosting new event

(WTNH) — The Institute Library hosting a new exhibit where they encourage you to judge a book by its cover.

It’s a hidden gem in New Haven. The Institute Library, you may have walked right past it on Chapel Street and never knew it was there. It is not at street level.

The Institute Library is frozen in time, dating back to 1826. Its name then was Young Men’s Institute Library and founded by six young men.

The Institute library is the oldest independent circulating library and one of the last remaining membership libraries in North America.

Anybody can be a member for $25 dollars a year to check out some rare books and use an original card catalog.

Find out more about their Cover Story event taking place right now.