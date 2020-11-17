High school architectural senior wins national art competition, plans for first solo art show

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Rene James, 16, is an award-winning digital architect. She and her architect teacher, Sara Bruno from Platt Tech joined News 8 Monday to talk about Rene’s work and the competition she recently won.

Rene is a 16-year-old senior at Platt Tech in Milford. Sara has been Rene’s architect teacher for the last four years.

Rene told News 8 one of the reasons she was so drawn to architecture was that it was one profession that fundamentally involved drawing, which she loves to do.

Recently, Rene entered her work into a national competition based in Norwalk called Madlab Creative where most of the 30 other contributors were adults, and she won.

Sara points to Rene’s drive, maturity, and talent as things that set her apart and above her peers – and some adults.

For more about Rene’s upcoming solo ‘experiential’ exhibit of her portrait and other artwork at Madlab and what’s next for her after graduation, watch the video above.