‘Make a difference in a day’: House of Heroes, giving back to CT’s veterans

Conn. (WTNH) — As we approach Veterans Day this Wednesday, we are highlighting an organization that does a lot of good for military veterans and public safety veterans here in Connecticut.

Chair of House of Heroes Carol May joined us Monday. She explained the organization was founded by her late husband, Bill, in 2012.

Their mission is “to provide one-day, no-cost home repairs for military and public safety veterans and their spouses.”

She went on to say, “We go in and we will evaluate the home and find out the needed repairs…in order to keep them safely living in their own home. We deal with safety, accessibility, and sustainability.”

Find out more about the history of the organization, who qualifies, and their new office opening in Hamden in the video above.

To learn how you can donate: https://www.hohct.org/