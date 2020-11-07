How a Black entrepreneur from the 19th century became the inspiration behind New Haven’s latest mural

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new mural is being created in New Haven and it has some rich history.

Artist David de la Mano, from Uruguay, has been commissioned to do the work on the Crown Street mural. It will feature a landscape of the Farmington Canal.

The inspiration comes from William Lanson, a Black entrepreneur who contributed to the city’s civic growth in the first half of the 19th century.

Gabriel Da Silva, who is on the Board of Directors for Site Projects, spoke with News 8 about the mural and the history behind it. 

