Local chef’s idea for authentic Chinese restaurants incubated at Yale, grew out of hunger to recreate taste of home

(WTNH) — We are featuring an authentic Chinese restaurant in this month’s Small Business Spotlight honoring Asian-American and Pacific Islanders.

Most of the locations of Junzi Kitchen are in New York City, but there is one here in New Haven.

The idea behind the eateries was incubated at Yale University and it grew out of a hunger for childhood staples for those from China, recreating a taste of home.

Chef Lucas Sin joins us to talk about how he came up with the idea for the restaurant, how he uses food to tell stories, and more in the video above.

