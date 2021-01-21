Local filmmaker discusses latest project about Bigfoot and career pivot from federal law enforcement to movie-making

(WTNH) — Independent movie producer Chris Simoes, a Danbury native who went to Danbury High School, has just learned his latest movie “Bigfoot: The Conspiracy” will be streaming on Amazon Prime.

Bigfoot, also known as Sasquatch in Canadian folklore, is an ape-like creature that lived in the forest.

Simoes came to movie making after working in federal law enforcement, but an injury caused him to pivot to movie making.

For more on his professional journey, watch the video above. You can watch “Bigfoot: The Conspiracy” here.