Local non-profit hopes to host the biggest annual Wishing Wheels Bike Drive for 2020

What does a new bike mean to a child at Christmas? Here to talk about a program called Wishing Wheels Bike Drive is John Della Venture, the founder of the local non-profit Roots4Life.

This is the event’s fourth year in a row that has been raising money to buy new bikes and helmets for kids. Getting the whole community involved, money is raised to buy and build bikes to giveaway to children in the state.

The Wishing Wheels Bike Drive is just a few thousand dollars away from reaching its goal. To find out how to donate, click here.