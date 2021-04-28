Local outdoor gear rental business grows in pandemic with public’s new love for great outdoors

(WTNH) — Not all businesses saw downtrends in this pandemic, some saw uptrends. Because we were stuck inside for about a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic we sought outdoor activities away from people and that’s where Black Hall Outfitters came in.

Owner Gene Chmiel joined us to talk about how his business thrived during the pandemic, what lovers of the great outdoors can rent at his business to get going outside, and how he’s growing the genre.

He has a grand opening coming up in Westbrook this weekend at a marina. This is the second location. Old Lyme was the first.