Meet Handsome Dan XIX, Yale’s next bulldog mascot!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale University has announced the next bulldog to be their famed live mascot, Handsome Dan XIX.

According to Yale, Handsome Dan XIX is his predecessor’s nephew. Dan XVIII is a sibling of Dan XIX’s mother. He was born on January 2, 2021.

Photo credit: Dan Renzetti, Yale

Joining News 8 to talk about the announcement is Handler Kassandra “Kassie” Haro. Watch the video above for the full interview.

You can follow Handsome Dan XIX’s social appearance through his various social media accounts: