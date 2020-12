(WTNH) — A Milford man is hoping to bring some laughter to the world in these trying times through a book of stories he gathered written by his late wife.

The late author Carol Ruggiero belonged to a writing group for 20 years. Her husband, Albert, felt her work deserved a bigger audience and decided to publish her stories. The book is called “Pearls from Carol” which contains more than 300 stories.

