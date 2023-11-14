NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven bagel shop took home several awards at the New York City BagelFest in October.

The bagel shop, Olmo Bagels won the “Best of the Fest” award for their array of unique bagel flavors.

Olmo Bagels beat out 24 other bagel shops in this contest including ones in New York City, Montreal and more.

Craig Hutchinson, the owner of Olmo Bagels joined News 8 to discuss more about his bagels and what the awards mean for his shop.

