New Haven Museum to host ‘Saving America’s Cities’ lecture looking back at the Elm City during the 1950s and ’60s

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — May is Historic Preservation Month and we’re taking a look back at New Haven during the 1950s and 60s.

On Nyberg, we’re sitting down with Lizabeth Cohen, the woman who wrote the book on how the Elm City changed during that time.

The New Haven Museum will be hosting a lecture this Wednesday evening, May 12, called “Saving America’s Cities.” It will dig into the urban renewal of the city of New Haven during the 1950s and ’60s.

The host is Lizabeth Cohen, Howard Mumford Jones Professor of American Studies at Havard University and author of “Saving America’s Cities: Ed Logue and the Struggle to Renew Urban American in a Suburban Age.”

Watch the video above for more information.



