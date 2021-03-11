New Haven start-up designs, sells lactation spaces and handwashing stations for the workplace

(WTNH) — Connecticut resident Della Leapman started her own initiative Nestl, a lactation space product company in New Haven creating portable handwashing stations for the workplace.

As a mom on maternity leave, Della knew how difficult it is for women to get back to work. But with her background in architecture, so began Nestl with the idea to input portable handwashing stations focusing on health-based institutions to sell and rent to, as well as school districts.

They also give back to community by donating products to such places as Boys and Girls.

