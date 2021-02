(WTNH) — She’s a New York Times best-selling author from Glastonbury, but summers in Point O’ Woods, Old Lyme.

She is cranking out the books, 22 so far which all take place along the Connecticut shoreline. Here’s the kicker, she’s self-publishing.

Author Joanne Demaio joins News 8 to discuss her career adventures and the tales she has written.

To learn more about Demaio’s books, click here.