Norm the Dog, ‘Mask It Up’ music video part of campaign to help kids, teens adjust to new normal of pandemic

(WTNH) — The Director of Communications and Development for Generations Family Health Center (GFHC) Allison Heneghan joined News 8 Thursday to discuss a campaign the non-profit has put together to help kids and teens cope with the new normal created by the pandemic.

Everybody is trying to navigate back-to-school in a time of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s difficult, but we’re plugging away at it.

Social distancing and wearing masks does not come naturally for humans, so to help out: enter man’s best friend, “Norm The Dog.” Norm is helping kids better situate to their new normal.

For older kids and teens, GFHC has also put together a rap song music video featuring former Eastern Connecticut State University student Zack Kindall and friends. The song is called “Mask It Up” and is set to be released online on Tuesday.

The lyrics include, “You know what we gotta do. I don’t got no time to play. Mask it up, mask it up, yeah. You get out of my face. Mask it up, mask it up, mask it up, yeah.”

GFHC is hoping the song becomes the official COVID-19 safety song for the state. They also hope Governor Ned Lamont embraces both elements of their campaign state-wide.

For more about the campaign, watch the video above.