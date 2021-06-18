Nowashe Village: immersive, outdoor museum gives first-hand look at indigenous life

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A great new peek into the life of Native Americans from the New England area is now open to the public in South Windsor.

The Wood Library and Museum has opened up a new permanent exhibit called the “Nowashe Village”. This immersive, outdoor exhibit has been designed to give a first-hand look at indigenous life for the Nowashe.

Executive director Carolyn Venne tells News 8 about the history of the Nowashe tribal nation that lived in the area.

See the full interview in the video above.