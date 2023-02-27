MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 10-year-old skateboarder from Milford is hoping to improve the world, one bracelet at a time.

Steven Robert raises money for the Alexander Jordan Jamison Foundation, named after a teen who died by suicide.

Steven has “988,” which is the new number for the National Suicide Hotline, on the back of his skateboard. He also designed bracelets that read “Skate for Life.”

“So for me, when I feel really bad, I usually skateboard,” Steven said. “And I’m hoping that these bands help people.”

He’s even given a bracelet to legendary skater Tony Hawk.

Bracelets can be purchased through Steven’s Instagram account, @robertvan2012. They each cost $9.88, the same as the suicide prevention hotline.

Watch the full interview to learn more!