Conn. (WTNH) — A 101-year-old woman had the chance to take flight again after flying with the famed pilot Amelia Earhart 85 years ago.

Anne Fiyalka, who was a student at Warren Harding High School in Bridgeport back in 1936, had the chance to fly with Earhart when the pilot visited her school. She was one of three honors students chosen to go with Earhart in a plane over the Stratford Airport.

Now, she was able to take to the skies again.

This was made possible by Three Wing Aviation at the New England Air Museum with the Wish of a Lifetime from AARP.

Fiyalka and Tom Wagon Lander, vice president and executive director of AARP, sat down with News 8 for an interview.

See the full interview in the video above.