NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Many Connecticut schools will be participating in the 13th annual PJ Day on Dec. 8 to raise awareness for childhood cancer.

This initiative was started by second-grader Nick Wesoloskie to support kids with cancer like his baby sister Charlotte, who spent most of her early childhood in her pajamas at the hospital.

The goal is also to raise money for pediatric cancer treatment, family support and pediatric cancer research. Only four percent of federal cancer research funds are designated for pediatric cancer research, Wesoloskie said.

Wesoloskie is now a sophomore at the University of Connecticut and still stands by this cause. He joined News 8 along with his mom Tara Wesoloskie to discuss their mission.

For more information on the cause, visit the website.

To see the full interview with the Wesoloskie’s, watch the video above.