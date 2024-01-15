HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Two new art exhibitions are opening on Thursday at The 224 Ecospace in Hartford.

The 224 Ecospace is a social enterprise with dance studios, art exhibits and office spaces. The 30,000-square-foot space is located in the Asylum Hill neighborhood.

Andre Rochester, the production manager at The 224 Ecospace interviewed with News 8 to share what you can expect at the exhibit.

There will be a photography exhibit inside the Collaboration Center called “My Peace.” The artist Dan Warren created a music playlist that is represented through 60 photographs and viewers will have the opportunity to listen to the playlist.

A second artist Joey Batts is a hip-hop artist, educator and teacher. His exhibit will feature abstract pieces of artwork doing everything from acrylic pours, spray paint and mixed media pieces.

