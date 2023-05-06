AVON, Conn. (WTNH) — For 73 years one Avon family has made it their business to provide Connecticut with fresh poultry and a generous spirit.

Ann Nyberg sat down with Capri Brighenti, the President of Miller Farms: a fourth generation farming business in Avon, CT, that started back in 1950.

“Starts with the chicken and the egg. My grandma, literally my grandmother, started delivering them, eggs door-to-door to feed their kids,” said Brighenti about the origins of the farm. With her grandmother pioneering the distribution aspects of the business, Brighenti’s grandfather steered them into turkey farming, eventually raising over 20,000 turkeys, and establishing them as the turley farm they are known as today.

In more recent years the Miller Farm has developed a reputation for its charity as well. In 2020 they developed a project called Thankful Turkey that, along with their partnership with the Connecticut Food Share, has provided more than 200,000 people with Thanksgiving turkeys over the years.

For more information on the Miller Farms, including how they got into pet food, see the full interview above.