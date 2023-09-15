(WTNH) — Jim Calhoun, the legendary former head coach for the UConn men’s basketball team came by News 8 to chat with Ann Nyberg on Thursday.

Calhoun talked about his life, his retirement and what he misses the most about his coaching career.

Calhoun shared the advice he gave to Dan Hurley, the current head coach for the UConn men’s basketball team, during his championship run.

Calhoun also discussed his life away from sports, including his love for theatre. For all his passion on the basketball court, he equally has just as much respect for actors and actresses on the stage.

Watch the interview to learn more!