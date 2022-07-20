SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – From history to new life in Shelton, an old horse barn dating back to 1849 is now a distillery, making bourbon whiskey, fruit, brandies, vodka, rum and gin, as well as moonshine and apple Brandy.

The property has stayed in one family all this time. The owner of White Hills Distillery Dan Beardsley and tasting room manager Donna Cioffi joined News 8 for an interview.

The property has collected stories, memories and folklore from the family over the years.

“The story goes that he would put it in his milk bottles and paint it white and deliver it on his milk route downtown. Then one day he dropped a bottle on the sidewalk, it smashed open and the chief of police was standing there and so he had to bring an extra bottle every week afterward to continue on his route,” said Beardsley.

Watch the full interview to learn more.