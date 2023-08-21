SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Thursday will be a night of local restaurants and specialty drink vendors in Simsbury — and it’s all for a good cause.

A Taste in Simsbury will return for its 13th year. The sold-out event will highlight 24 restaurants and 14 drink vendors.

The event is a way to feature local restaurants, while also raising money to promote them.

Sarah Nielsen, the executive director of the Simsbury Main Street Partnership, and Dan Forton, the executive chef at The Barn Restaurant, joined Ann Nyberg to discuss the upcoming event.

Watch the full interview in the player above.