NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Are you a thrill-seeker? If so, you’ll want to hear about a new place in Mystic called TreeTrails Adventures.

You’ll find zip lines, bridges made of cable and robe, and netted tunnels suspended between platforms built around trees and poles on 50 acres of forested land.

General manager of TreeTrails Adventures, Clay Kimmi, shared why he picked Mystic over other areas in Connecticut.

“Mystic is such a magical place, and we have such a fantastic location, just five minutes from downtown Mystic here that it makes it a really easy decision to have such family-friendly fun right here, with all the other wonderful things to do in Mystic,” Kimmi said.

The aerial ropes adventure park currently offers challenging elements for all levels of climbers. A parent-supervised, kid-friendly course that is close to the ground for kids 4 to 6 is in the works.

“Our beginner trails are designed for 7 and up, and anybody that can reach 65 inches is welcome to come and play with us this summer,” Kimmi said. “We’re super excited to be building a kids’ trail for the 4- to 6-year-olds. We want to be able to bring the whole family out to play, but if you are able to put one foot in front of the other, then you are able to come and climb and play with us.”

Reservations are recommended but walk-ins are accepted when possible. Book your visit online today!

Learn more about TreeTrails Adventures on its website, Facebook or Instagram.

