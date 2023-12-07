NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – There are currently 80,000 people in Connecticut who are living with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Six out of ten of the 80,000 state residents with Alzheimer’s are prone to wandering – which inspired a new partnership between the Connecticut State Police and the state chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Kristen Cusato, the director of communications for the state chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association joined News 8 for an interview to discuss the new resource.

The two organizations created a new resource called the “Bring Me Back Home” registry. It is a new website where families can proactively input information on their loved ones with Alzheimer’s.

The website is free and allows families to have all the information ready to go for police if their loved one goes missing.

