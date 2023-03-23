MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — At least 40 dancers will take the stage on March 31 and April 1 in Mystic for a production of “Sleeping Beauty.”

“For me, it’s hopefully inspiring audiences and getting to share something that I love with people that might not get to see it regularly, and it’s something that they get to see and fall in love with each time,” said Isabel Cary, who plays Aurora.

The production will be formed by the AMA Dance Theatre School Foundation, which was created five years ago by Felipe Fuletini.

The show’s 30 costumes were handcrafted in Brazil. Trying them out on the stage, the dancers said, was magical.

“I definitely feel transformed,” said Victoria Jaenson, who plays the Lilac Fairy. “And we had rehearsals just this weekend for the first time running through out dances in the costume, and I felt lifted, and it was so much easier to step into the role of the Lilac Fairy with all of those pieces brought together.”

Watch the full interview in the player above.