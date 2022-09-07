BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) -The American Clock and Watch Museum is celebrating its 70th year of the museum being founded.

Executive Director Patti Philippon sat down with Ann Nyberg to discuss the museum.

Ten men in Bristol got together, spearheaded by Edward Ingram, who was the head of the Ingram Clark Company in Bristol. Ingram had an idea that he wanted to help preserve the legacy and the heritage of the American clock and watch industries that were dear to his heart because he was the president of the clock company.

Philippon said he and the ten gentlemen got together and founded the museum. In 1952, they came up with the idea, incorporated the museum, and they opened the doors to the public in April 1954.

For more information about the American Clock and Watch Museum, click here.

Watch the video above for the full segment.