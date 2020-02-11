Nyberg: American Red Cross and American Cancer Society partner for ‘Give blood to give time’

(WTNH) — The American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society are partnering to get more people to donate blood with ‘Give Blood to Give More Time.’

You may not know, nearly one quarter of the nation’s blood goes to help cancer patients in treatment: chemotherapy takes a toll. It’s estimated this year up to 30,000 people in this state will be diagnosed with cancer and they may need blood.

This week, Ann talks to Kelly Isenor to learn more about the ‘Give Blood to Give More Time’ partnership.

If you would like to give blood, to redcross.org and find a donation event and help save a life.