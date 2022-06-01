NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There are a lot of helpers in this world who make a real difference every day.

Amy’s Angels provides comprehensive short and long-term assistance to individuals and their families who are dealing with the debilitating effects of serious illness or injury.

The organization is around eight and a half years old. It was founded in September of 2013.

“I woke up to a Facebook post, there was a GoFundMe page for my cousin Amy… a cousin who I had never met,” said Robert Fiondella, founder of Amy’s Angels. “She was a second cousin, but through Facebook I had connected with her and when I saw the post, I immediately said I had to help her.”

Fiondella said Amy was a single mother to a five-year-old son at the time and she had metastatic breast cancer, so she had to stop working at that point.

Fiondella made contact with her and they were able to put on a benefit to try to raise some funds to help her with rent and living costs in November of 2013.

“Two weeks after the event, sadly, she passed away and it just seemed to be the right thing to do to take this forward,” Fiondella said.

The all-volunteer organization has helped more than 800 families throughout Connecticut and they do a lot of different things to help out.

“Oftentimes it might be a rent payment, a mortgage payment. A couple of years ago, during the pandemic, we created something called the Snapback Fund and that focuses on food,” Fiondella said. “You know most of these families are struggling to put food on the table, so now most of our grants will include a food award as well where the family will send us the receipt and we reimburse them just to make sure that its being done for the right purpose.”

They work with hospitals and social workers all over the state and rely totally on donations.

“It’s all about awareness and letting people know,” Fiondella said.

They have an upcoming fundraiser on Saturday, June 11. They are going to have polo in the valley at the Farmington Polo Club. You can find out more about the event here.

To learn more about Amy’s Angels and how to apply for assistance, click here.