Nyberg: Animal cancer foundation

(WTNH) — Veterinary oncologist, Doctor Gerald Post, opened the first cancer center for animals in the state of Connecticut. He spent his whole career helping pet owners navigate the difficulties of a cancer diagnosis.

Dr. Post is a firm believer in comparative oncology and believes the knowledge gained in treating cancers in dogs will be used to cure many cancers in humans.

“The advantages and disadvantages of working with dogs and cats is that they lived what is called a compressed life span. So instead of living a hundred years, if you’re a person, you live 10 or 15 years and so you can see how their cancers evolve over time or how their treatments do in a much shorter period of time.” Dr. Gerald Post

He is only one of 400 veterinary oncologists in the U.S. To learn more about his animal cancer foundation, visit www.vcchope.com