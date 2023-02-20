NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — From the moment they saw it, Neviana Zhgaba and her husband knew that their 40-acre piece of land in Newton was special.

“We saw it at the end of October when the leaves were beautiful and it was at sunset,” she said. “We saw the amazing sunset over the foliage, you know, over the hills, and we fell in love, and we decided to purchase the property.”

Her husband’s family in Albania owned a small orchard, and they wanted to raise their own kids in a farmlike environment.

Now, the space is their home — but also a vineyard and event venue.

What started out as vines they planted themselves has turned into Aquila’s Nest Vineyards, named after the eagle that brought Zeus’ lightning bolt to Olympus. The vineyards has carried on the ancient lore theme, with its wines sharing names with women from ancient mythology.

Watch the full interview to learn more!