HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — America’s first Black-owned drone company is based in Hartford. It is honoring first responders in a unique way.

Aquiline Drones is paying tribute to the 20th anniversary of 9/11 by offering free drone pilot training for first responders.

Barry Alexander, CEO of Aquiline Drones, joins us on Nyberg to share more about the company and why this training is so important.

Watch the full interview in the video above.