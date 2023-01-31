BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – A nonprofit rescue organization in Bristol helps animals who have been abused or left behind to find their forever homes.

Founder Amanda Armstrong sat down with News 8 to discuss the nonprofit organization on Tuesday night.

Army’s Legacy works with animal foster families across the state to house the pets until their forever families are found. They have worked with about 500 animals and have found almost all of their fosters permanent homes.

To learn more about Army’s Legacy watch the full interview and visit their website here.