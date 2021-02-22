Nyberg: Artist with CT roots creates expressive public art projects, helps communities reclaim urban spaces

(WTNH) — This Black History Month we are telling you about Black creators working to make our community a better place. Destiny Palmer is an artist and educator with Connecticut roots who creates beautiful works all over the northeast.

Destiny grew up in East Haven and Hamden and attended Educational Center for the Arts in New Haven. She’s now an educator and an artist.

Her commissioned murals are colorful, expressive, and they brighten the urban neighborhoods they grace.

Her art can be seen on the streets in East Boston, Union, Newtown, and Philadelphia among other cities.

She’s described what she does with public art projects as “working with a community to reclaim space.”

More on what that means, how she accomplishes that, and how she’s supporting artists of color in the video above and https://www.destinypalmerstudio.com/