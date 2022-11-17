NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Xiomaro has spent years photographing Connecticut’s Weir Farm National Historical Park, Theodore Roosevelt’s summer White House and George Washington’s headquarters.

But, the Weir Farms artist in residence also likes to capture scenes from the street.

“I’m just trying to be fun,” he said. “A lot of artists take themselves a little too seriously. Really, they use a lot of art speak, and they get very deep about their photography, and I guess because of my rock ‘n’ roll background, I like to subvert all that.”

He used to show his photos at his rock concerts, and then noticed that people were buying more of his photos than his band’s cds.

And, now, his unusual, gritty urban images are set to be a part of group exhibits in Connecticut and Scotland.

