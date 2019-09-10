Nyberg: Arts for Learning

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re a teacher, school administrator, corporation, or city looking for culturally-diverse, hands-on programs this year, check out Arts for Learning Connecticut.

For decades, the organization has been bringing all kinds of arts performances to kids from kindergarten to grade 12.

Ann Nyberg’s guests tonight are ALC’s new Executive Director, John-Michael Parker, and Afro-Brazilian music and dance instructor, Efraim Silva.

AFL is currently looking for pottery instructors as well as those who can teach anime, Japanese hand drawn computer animation.

For more information, go to AFLCT.org.