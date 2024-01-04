MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Dry January is a popular month for people to take a break from alcohol.

A Connecticut company is encouraging people partaking in Dry January to give their non-alcoholic beverages a try.

The Athletic Brewing Co. is headquartered in Milford and has taken the non-alcoholic industry by storm in the last five years. The Athletic Brewing Co. is now a top 25 brewing company and has expanded to San Diego, California.

Bill Shufelt, the founder and CEO of Athletic Brewing Co. discussed the company’s growth and products in an interview with News 8.

The company makes full-bodied, delicious beers just without the alcohol. The Athletic Brewing Co.’s most popular product is the Run Wild craft-brewed IPA.

“Just over five years in business, we grew up right here in Connecticut. Our first breweries in Stratford and our much bigger brews in Milford, we are now a top 25 beer company nationally. We are a top 12 craft Brewer by size in the country. And the brewery right down the road in Milford is the second largest in all of New England,” Shufelt said.

Watch the full interview to learn more!

You can visit the Athletic Brewing Co.’s website here.