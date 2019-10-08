Nyberg: Athletic Brewing Company

(WTNH) — The Athletic Brewing Company in Stratford prides itself on producing a high-quality craft beer that, ironically enough, contains no alcohol.

AB Co. started in 2017, and the initial team that put the company together contained entirely Connecticut natives.

AB Co. uses organic hops and grains from a field that is wide open right in the state.

According to AB Co., their product is for those who like beer, but are trying to lead a healthier lifestyle.

AB Co.’s taproom is open weekends, and they are holding – what they believe to be – America’s first ever non-alcoholic Oktoberfest, this Saturday noon-4p.

