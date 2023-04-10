NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A longtime freelance writer and former copy editor of the San Francisco Chronicle discussed his new book “The Glassmaker’s Son: Looking for the World My Father Left Behind in Nazi Germany” in an interview with News 8.

In his book, Peter Kupfer discusses his quest to learn more about his father’s life in Germany before his father immigrated to the United States in 1937.

Kupfer’s father was a soft-spoken man who rarely spoke about his life prior to the war. After his father passed away, Kupfer took it upon himself to learn about the life his father was forced to leave behind in Germany.

Kupfer took a trip to his father’s hometown 40 years after the war to learn about his family and their history in Germany.

Kupfer’s story also looks into the relationship between him and his father and the life their family built together in New Haven.

Peter Kupfer’s parents met in New Haven after the events of the war and raised their family in the United States.

Watch the full interview to learn more about “The Glassmaker’s Son: Looking for the World My Father Left Behind in Nazi Germany.“