NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Paul Salsini became entranced with composer Stephen Sondheim in 1972 after watching “Follies.”

As Salsini put it, he wasn’t quite obsessed, “but interested in his work.” He wrote to the composer several times in the 1980s, kickstarting a pen pal-like relationship between the two.

“He wrote back nicely,” Salsini said. “In fact, he sent me a cassette tape. At one point, he sent me a sheet music from his college shows, and we developed a relationship.”

Salsini details that relationship in his new book, “Sondheim & Me: Revealing a Musical Genius.”

It’s not the first time he’s written about the late composer. Salsini, who worked for the Milwaukee Journal for almost four decades, also formed The Sondheim Review in 1994.

