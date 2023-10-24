NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Almost all dog owners can agree, that their dog is the best dog.

Author and photographer Aliza Eliazarov captured hilarious photographs of canines in her new book “The Best Dog: Hilarious to Heartwarming Portraits of the Pups We Love.”

Eliazarov joined News 8 for an interview earlier this week to discuss her new book with News 8. She discussed her experience with dog adoption during the interview and mentioned her dog Ducky, a border collie and great pyrenees mix, who was rescued from Oliver’s House Rescue in Connecticut.

Eliazarov explores the individuality of dogs’ personalities and the connection humans have with their dogs in the new book.

