NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This is a story of Alzheimer’s disease and a man’s wish to go out on his own, in his words, “on his feet and not on his knees.” His wife, in love with him deeply, helped him with his wish.

New York Times best-selling author Amy Bloom wrote “In Love: A Memoir of Love and Loss” about she and her husband’s last journey together to Switzerland, where he ended his life peacefully.

Bloom joins us on Nyberg to share more about her husband’s decision, their journey and the impact her book has had on people who have gone through similar experiences.

Watch the full interview in the video above.