NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The books on Connecticut just keep coming from an author and photographer from Lyme.

Caryn B. Davis’ latest book is called “Connecticut Waters: Celebrating Our Coastline & Waterways.” She explained what she looks for.

“I tried to give a huge range and make it accessible to people who own boats, but also people who don’t, and ways that they could actually get out on the water and enjoy it, or enjoy the water from land,” Davis said.

Davis said she does not do all of the writing in her books.

“Eric Lehman did the writing for “Connecticut Waters” and also for my first book, “A Connecticut Christmas,” Davis said. “It’s very hard to do both.”

Davis will share her work during a virtual presentation for the New Haven Museum on April 14. Register for the free lecture here.

“I’m going to talk about various aspects of the book and tell stories and anecdotes related to the book and the people I met. A little bit about Connecticut history in relation to the waterways and the people that are involved in the waterways that many may not know about, so hopefully it’s going to be interesting, entertaining, and informative.”

Davis said she is working on another book that’s expected to be released in 2023.

“I don’t know if I’m allowed to say, but it’s going to be a beautiful book,” she said.

“Connecticut Waters: Celebrating Our Coastline & Waterways” is available through several local and national retailers. Learn more about Davis and her life in photography here.