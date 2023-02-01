NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Megan Nix’s daughter, Anna, didn’t have any notable issues during pregnancy. Anna was born a little small, and completely silent, but it wasn’t until 10 days later that Nix would learn that Anna had cytomegalovirus — a little-known, but common virus that is the top, nongenetic cause of hearing loss in infants.

Luckily, Anna’s pediatrician was able to get her on antiviral medication during the 21-day window to avoid further hearing damage.

“In some cases the antiviral can stop the progression of hearing loss, even reverse it, and so that’s also important in terms of the efficacy of the drug,” Nix said.

Now, Nix has made it a mission to share her story about the harm CMV can cause. Her book, “Remedies for Sorrow: An Extraordinary Child, a Secret Kept from Pregnant Women, and a Mother’s Pursuit of the Truth,” will be released in April.

Most families have never heard of CMV until their babies are diagnosed with it. Most people who get it will be asymptomatic, but it can be dangerous for pregnant women, and cause blindness, cerebral palsy, epilepsy and autism in infants.

CMV is not airborne, but rather is spread through infected saliva entering the mouth. It can be avoided by not sharing toothbrushes, water bottles or food.

