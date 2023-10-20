NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Are you a fan of Agatha Christie? In her novels, you’ll find lots of plot twists in her murder mysteries and recipes.

Author Karen Pierce interviewed with News 8 to discuss her cookbook “Recipes for Murder: 66 Dishes That Celebrate the Mysteries of Agatha Christie.”

Pierce is a long-time fan of Agatha Christie’s murder mysteries and came up with the idea to create a cookbook based on dishes mentioned in her books.

She even shared one of her favorite recipes from the cookbook.



“I have a few favorites, but one of the ones I’m most proud of is it’s a King George, the Third Stew Soup that kind of fell in and out of favor with the Brits over the years, and especially during the war years, it became this sort of brown soup. But when you make it from scratch with beef and lamb and parsnips and carrots and potatoes, it’s amazing. It’s one of the best things I’ve tried in a while and I made it for the family and they request it pretty regularly now.”

Watch the full video in the player above to learn more!