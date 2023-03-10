NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — James Francis has gone from hitting a crisis point in 2005, to speaking to men about the importance of their mental health.

Now, he’s telling his story in his book, There’s Coffee in the Fridge: One Man’s Journey through Anxiety and Depression

“I think men are afraid to be vulnerable,” Francis said. “I think they’re afraid to admit that they need help.”

He said it was difficult, but cathartic to write his story. While he is in a better place with his health, his struggles will always be there.

“I’m very peaceful, but I do get episodes of depression now and again,” he said. “It never goes away, but I’ve learned how to manage it. That’s part of the road map to health that I use in the book.”

The Suicide and Crisis Hotline can be reached by dialing 988.

